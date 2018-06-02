DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A vehicle with six teenagers inside led Dallas County sheriff’s deputies on a pursuit early Saturday morning, authorities say.

The chase started at I-35E and Regal Row when deputies tried to stop the vehicle for swerving on the road, but the driver of that van took off.

The driver eventually stopped off of Walnut Lan, near the soccer park at Elm Fork.

Authorities say six teenagers, ranging in age from 14 to 17, tried to run, but they were all caught by deputies. Two of the teenagers were listed as runaways.

Police have not said if any of the teenagers, including the driver, will face charges. Authorities say the driver may face evading charges.