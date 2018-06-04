  • CBS 11On Air

(AP) – Dwight Clark, the former 49ers wide receiver whose reception known as “The Catch” sent San Francisco to its first Super Bowl, has died one year after revealing he had ALS. He was 61.

Clark said in March 2017 that he had amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (Lou Gehrig’s disease), which attacks cells that control muscles. He suspected playing football might have caused the illness.

gettyimages 866868642 Former 49ers Wide Receiver Dwight Clark Dead At 61

Jennifer Montana, Kelly Clark, Dwight Clark and Joe Montana come together during a pregame festival in honor of Clark prior to the game between the 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys at Levi’s Stadium on October 22, 2017 in Santa Clara, California. The Cowboys defeated the 49ers 40-10. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

The team said Clark died Monday surrounded by friends and family.

Clark won two Super Bowls with the 49ers during a nine-year career that ended in 1987. He memorably pulled down the winning touchdown pass from Joe Montana in the 1981 NFC championship game against the Dallas Cowboys, a play remembered simply as “The Catch.” It’s considered one of the most significant plays in NFL history.

His No. 87 has been retired by the 49ers.

Clark also served as general manager of the 49ers and the Cleveland Browns.

