Rangers Draft HS Pitcher With 15th Pick Of MLB DraftCole Winn is committed to play baseball at TCU but the Rangers believe they will be able to sign him instead.

Former 49ers Wide Receiver Dwight Clark Dead At 61Clark said in March 2017 that he had amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (Lou Gehrig's disease), which attacks cells that control muscles.

Trump Calls Off Eagles Visit Over Anthem DisputeTrump says in a statement that some members of the Super Bowl championship team "disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart."

NFL Post-June 1 Trade CandidatesAs the slowest part of the NFL offseason drags on, here are 10 trades that could make sense for the teams and players involved.