ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Agents with the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles were at an Arlington warehouse known as the headquarters for Presidential Movers as several customers came to get their things.

The company is accused of giving customers quotes, then demanding more money after the items are loaded onto the truck. Investigators believe the company also operates under the names Unified Moving and Unified Van Lines.

Now, some customers are finally getting closure, with the help of the DMV. They arrived at the warehouse with rental trucks and newly-hired movers to get their possessions.

While these Presidential customers are getting their things back, several Unified victims are still waiting.

Consumer Justice was there as Ranke Agbaje went searching for her brother’s goods. He moved to Kentucky weeks ago and was still waiting for his things to arrive. “I feel cheated, I’m really upset,” said Agbaje. “Because you paid and you don’t get the service you paid for.” Agbaje was told his stuff was not in Arlington. He filed a complaint with the Texas DMV.

In a social media post, another Unified customer claimed she used a shovel to pry open the warehouse door and haul away her belongings while workers were not there.

The DMV has received 174 complaints about Presidential. In January, the agency fined Presidential $648,000 and the FMCSA revoked licenses for Presidential and Unified.

The Texas Attorney General’s Office is investigating.

But even after all of that, Consumer Justice spotted movers at work within the last week.