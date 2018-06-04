WeatherLatest Updates On Rain Moving Into The Metroplex Through Early Monday Afternoon
McKINNEY (CBSDFW.COM) – Students at McKinney North High School are returning to class today, after a student brought a gun to school last week and took his life while in an empty classroom.

There will be grief counselors and extra security at the school as youngsters return for the last week of class before summer break.

Over the weekend a vigil was held on the campus. More than 600 students, teachers, parents and staff lit candles, sang and remembered the student who took his life.

McKinney Students Return To Class Days After Campus Suicide

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

A teacher and another student found the body of the young man. The suicide has sent shockwaves through a community that is also preparing for high school graduation.

Sunday night’s candlelight vigil remembered the student lost and focused on the positive. “I love the fact that we had kids that did this,” said city councilman Rainey Rogers. “We didn’t have adults trying to put this together. This were kids that said, ‘this is what we need to start the healing process.’”

McKinney Independent School District administrators say they’re evaluating safety protocols to try and keep situations like this from happening again.

