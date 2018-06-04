  • CBS 11On Air

By Ken Molestina
Filed Under:Local TV, STEM, Urban STEM Residential Camp, UT Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A group of 30 male middle and high school students from around Dallas are spending the next couple of days at UT Dallas getting inspired and satisfying their curiosities in engineering.

The students are part of the Urban STEM Residential Camp.

Those in the program have shown interests in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math and the program directors are trying to cultivate that interest in hopes of steering them into STEM careers.

screen shot 2018 06 04 at 5 41 30 pm UT Dallas Cultivating Interest In STEM Careers Among Teen Boys

Urban STEM Residential Camp (CBS11)

The students are spending their time building rockets, and learning from UT Dallas lecturers.

Ninth grader Christian Simmons says he is fascinated by space and is excited to be participating in the camp.

“Many 9th grade students don’t get to do this. So I’m very grateful,” said Simmons.

“Our purpose is to engage, expose and for our kids to reflect on what they learn”, said program director Marcus Robinson.

The program culminates with a rocket launch on Tuesday.

