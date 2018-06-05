FULSHEAR, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – We all know drinking and driving can be deadly, but a Texas woman almost learned the hard way that deciding to ‘sleep it off’ can be just as dangerous… depending on where you doze off.

An officer with the Fulshear Police Department was traveling along FM 1093 when he saw the car in front of him swerve to miss something in the road. Officials say the officer immediately realized that “the object” in the road was a person.

The officer ran from his patrol car to check on the woman who apparently decided to take a nap in the middle of the road. She got to her feet slowly, but then quickly lost her balance and teetered backwards.

Police say the woman, who was believed to be intoxicated, could be the person who ran their car off the road and got the vehicle stuck in a ditch about 200 yards away.

Luckily her decision to catch a few z’s in the middle of a dark Texas roadway didn’t cost her her life.

“The woman was arrested for public intoxication and received a ride to jail,” said police in a Facebook post. “However, this unfortunate mistake could have ended tragically and the ride could have been to the morgue,” the post concluded.

It is not clear how many cars drove around the woman before the officer arrived on the scene.

Fulshear is about 35 miles west of Houston.