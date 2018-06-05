AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – CORE West, Inc. will be relocating its headquarters from Phoenix, Arizona, to Frisco, Texas, bringing $4 million in capital investment and 97 new jobs to North Texas according to Governor Greg Abbott’s office.

CORE West, Inc. is the parent of CORE Construction, Inc., a general contractor that has been in operation for more than 80 years. CORE West says it’s the fourth largest school builder in the nation.

CORE Construction currently has operations in Frisco with more than 50 employees. A Texas Enterprise Fund grant of $970,000 has been extended to CORE West, Inc.

“This headquarters relocation not only brings more job opportunities to Texas, but adds to the growing diversity of our booming economy,” said Governor Abbott. “Texas’ ability to meet the demands of our growing population relies on companies like CORE West, which focus on infrastructure construction. Industry leaders across the country continue to recognize the tremendous potential the Lone Star State has to offer, and I welcome the investment by CORE West, Inc. in the Frisco community and the state of Texas.”

“CORE Construction is a growing construction management firm with 17 offices in eight states. We have made the strategic decision to move our headquarters to Frisco, Texas, and to co-locate with our existing Texas branch,” said Jim Jacobs, CEO of CORE Construction. “In the process, we plan to construct a new headquarters building and training facility. This move will support the future growth of our firm and allow us to continue providing professional construction services to our clients across the country from a centralized location. Texas provides a business-friendly environment, comfortable living for our employees, and improved access to our other offices across the country. We appreciate the efforts the Frisco Economic Development Corporation for their assistance as we have explored the options and we are excited to have selected Frisco for our new headquarters.”

“On behalf of the City of Frisco, I’m excited to welcome the corporate headquarters of CORE Construction to our community,” said Mayor Jeff Cheney. “When CORE relocates from Phoenix to operate alongside its Frisco-based regional office, CORE will bring nearly 90 new jobs here – the majority of which will be high paying, professional, executive level positions. We applaud CORE’s partnership with our Frisco Economic Development Corporation, which is committed to creating jobs in our community. But we’re also thrilled to partner with a company which shares City of Frisco values such as ‘integrity, safety, quality and results’. Bound by these like principles, we’re honored CORE chose to grow its company in one of the fastest growing cities in the country.”