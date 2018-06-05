  • CBS 11On Air

Chip and Joanna Gaines (Twitter:Magnolia Homes)

WACO (AP) — Chip and Joanna Gaines, stars of HGTV’s “Fixer Upper” series, have settled with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on allegations that they used inadequate protection while removing lead paint during renovations.

Under terms of the settlement between the DPA and Magnolia Waco Properties LLC, doing business as Magnolia Homes, Magnolia will ensure compliance with lead-based paint regulations in future renovations. It also promises to educate the public on lead-based paint hazards.

In a statement Tuesday, the EPA says it reviewed video footage from several seasons of “Fixer Upper” of Magnolia renovations of older homes. It says they found violations of regulations governing lead-based paint exposure.

Magnolia also has agreed to pay a $40,000 civil penalty and spend $160,000 to abate lead-based paint hazards in homes and child-occupied facilities in Waco.

 

 

