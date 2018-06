Beltre Tiebreaking HR Among 5 For Rangers, Who Beat A's 7-4Adrian Beltre led off the eighth inning with a tiebreaking homer for the Texas Rangers, who went deep a season-high five times in a 7-4 win over the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night.

Rangers Give Lincecum Unconditional Release After RehabTim Lincecum won't be making a major league comeback with the Texas Rangers, who had signed the two-time NL Cy Young winner during spring training with plans for him to be a reliever.

Hall Of Famers Sanders, Urlacher Talk NFL's New 'Kneeling' PolicyNFL analyst Deion Sanders and fellow Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher spoke about the latest controversy where football and politics have mixed once again.

NBA Playoff Talk Turns To Trump And White House VisitsLeBron James knows for certain that this year's NBA champion, be it the Cavaliers or Warriors, will not visit the White House.