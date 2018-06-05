  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Basketball, Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron James, NBA, NBA 2K19, Video Games

CLEVELAND (AP) – LeBron James is being honored as a gamer — on and off the floor.

Cleveland’s star will appear on the cover of NBA 2K, the popular video game that’s celebrating its 20th anniversary. The cover will include inspirational words chosen by James, who is chasing a fourth NBA title.

James says he’s humbled to be chosen for the 20th anniversary cover “of a game I’ve played and loved since I was a little kid. We were able to do something really unique for the cover that represents everything that drives me and inspires me — from my family to where I come from and words I live by.”

The NBA 2K19 20th anniversary edition will be available to fans on Sept. 7.

James and the Cavaliers trail Golden State 2-0 in this year’s Finals. Game 3 is Wednesday night.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s