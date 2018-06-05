CLEVELAND (AP) – LeBron James is being honored as a gamer — on and off the floor.

Cleveland’s star will appear on the cover of NBA 2K, the popular video game that’s celebrating its 20th anniversary. The cover will include inspirational words chosen by James, who is chasing a fourth NBA title.

They Will Know Your Name, just like they know the King's. Introducing our 20th Anniversary Edition cover athlete @KingJames. Pre-order #NBA2K19 now to play 4 days early starting September 7th https://t.co/Fwn4OnQeur pic.twitter.com/Uw0IPMhArs — NBA 2K19 (@NBA2K) June 5, 2018

James says he’s humbled to be chosen for the 20th anniversary cover “of a game I’ve played and loved since I was a little kid. We were able to do something really unique for the cover that represents everything that drives me and inspires me — from my family to where I come from and words I live by.”

The NBA 2K19 20th anniversary edition will be available to fans on Sept. 7.

James and the Cavaliers trail Golden State 2-0 in this year’s Finals. Game 3 is Wednesday night.

