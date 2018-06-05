WeatherStorms This Morning in North Texas
  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:#MeToo, #metoo movement, Beauty Pageant, Beauty Queen, evening wear competition, Local TV, Miss America, sexist, swimsuit competition

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The Miss America Organization is dropping the swimsuit competition from its nationally televised broadcast, saying it will no longer judge contestants on their appearance.

Former Miss America Gretchen Carlson, who is head of the organization’s board of trustees, made the announcement Tuesday.

She also says the group will make changes to the evening wear portion of the competition, adding it will not judge women on their chosen attire.

miss america swimsuit 843539352 Miss America Dropping Swimsuit Competition

Contestants enter the stage to participate in the Swimsuit challenge during Miss America 2018 on September 6, 2017 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (credit: Donald Kravitz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions)

The changes follow an email scandal in December in which former leaders denigrated the intelligence and personal lives of former Miss Americas.

That led to a shakeup at the top, and the group’s top three leadership posts are now held by women.

The changes will start with this year’s broadcast on Sept. 9.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s