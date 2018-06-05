WeatherSevere Storms in North Texas
WACO (AP) – A former University of Oklahoma football player has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery in his Texas hometown of Waco.

Parrish Cobb was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to robbing a Baylor student at gunpoint in 2017.

According to the Waco Tribune-Herald, prosecutors agreed to dismiss two other armed robbery charges against Cobb as part of a plea deal.

Parrish Cobb

Parrish Cobb (credit: McLennan County Jail)

Cobb’s attorney, J.R. Vicha, declined to comment after Monday’s hearing.

Cobb, who was a defensive back for the Sooners, still faces an unrelated robbery charge in Norman, Oklahoma. Cobb originally signed with Baylor but was released from his letter of intent after former coach Art Briles was fired in May 2016.

