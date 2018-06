'Feisty, Creative Tour De Force' Fashion Designer Kate Spade Dead At 55 Law enforcement officials confirm that fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead in New York in an apparent suicide.

5 People Injured After Shooting At Dallas Football Field The crowd at a football game in Dallas was sent running Sunday after shots started to ring out.

Woman Admits To Shooting, Killing Husband For Beating Family Cat A woman told detectives Saturday she shot and killed her husband because he was beating the family cat, police say.

Paramedic Reinstated After Being Suspended Over Drowning Response A Collin County paramedic is back on the job after she said she was unfairly suspended by her company for trying to save a life.

Lawsuit Filed In Woman's Death In Texas Hotel During Hurricane Harvey The family of Jill Renick, 48, filed a lawsuit against Omni Hotels claiming Renick died of drowning due to the hotel’s gross negligence and conscious disregard for their guests.

Apartment Pool Where 4-Year-Old Drowned Was Too Cloudy To See Through, City Says Disturbing new revelations about a swimming pool at a Garland apartment complex where 4-year-old Mariah Anthony drowned on Sunday.

Texas Drug Ring Included Sales From Chicken Restaurant Almost two dozen people have been arrested after Central Texas authorities went undercover into a drug ring that included black tar heroin being sold from a small-town chicken restaurant drive-through window.

Lawsuit Filed, Senator Vows Legislative Response To Flotation Pod Death The drowning death of a 71-year-old woman in an aquatic sensory deprivation tank has prompted lawyers and a Texas Senator to demand action.

Ludacris Among This Year's Free State Fair Concert PerformersYou won't have to shake your money maker if you want to see Ludacris this fall, because the multi-talented rap star is one of several free acts coming to the State Fair of Texas in 2018.