MANCHESTER, United Kingdom (CNN) – Pop singer Ariana Grande has spoken out about suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder following a suicide bombing that killed 22 people at her concert in Manchester last year.

“I know those families and my fans, and everyone there experienced a tremendous amount of it as well,” Grande explained of suffering symptoms of PTSD in an interview with British Vogue set to be released Friday. “I feel like I shouldn’t even be talking about my own experience — like I shouldn’t even say anything.”

The 24-year-old American star appears on the cover of the magazine’s July edition.

PTSD is an anxiety disorder that occurs when intrusive memories which are linked to fear from a traumatic event become consolidated in a person’s mind by them visualizing the event in a loop until it becomes locked in their brain.

Grande didn’t think that she’d ever be able to discuss the attack at Manchester Arena in 2017 “and not cry,” she said. “It’s hard to talk about, because so many people have suffered such severe, tremendous loss,” Grande added during the British Vogue interview.

Attacker Salman Abedi detonated a bomb at the end of Grande’s concert, as people were leaving the packed arena. Many of the victims were teenage fans, the youngest among them was 8-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos from Leyland, located to the north of Manchester.

“Time is the biggest thing,” Grande added of recovering from the trauma.

Following the first anniversary of the attack, Grande last month revealed a bee tattoo beneath her ear in commemoration of the tragedy. A worker bee is often used as an emblem for Manchester, representing the city’s industrial past and appearing in its crest.

Services were also held across Manchester to mark the anniversary of the attack, with Prince William and Prime Minister Theresa May among the dignitaries who attended.

