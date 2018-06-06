DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A pig stranded near southbound Interstate 35E at Interstate 635 in North Dallas was the subject of a social media frenzy stirred by CBS 11 traffic reporter Madison Sawyer.

It all started as Sawyer monitored the traffic cameras and noticed something pink…

So there is a pig on 35E in North Dallas… See the man on the side of the road? @Txdot says he has the pig cornered next to the guardrail…

No word on where the pig came from or where he was going…

Yes… this is to be continued… pic.twitter.com/NB3XDGtOyg — Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) June 6, 2018

Sawyer was impressed by a Good Samaritan who was keeping guard over the large animal.

The man is now attempting to comfort the pig… TBH: The man seems to be more nervous than the pig… pacing back and forth, constantly on cell phone with who I am assuming some pig rescue group? totally unconfirmed pic.twitter.com/oKlh3BVDpS — Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) June 6, 2018

A flurry of tweets went out when it seemed the pig no longer had a human looking out for him.

THE MAN IS NOW RUNNING AWAY FROM THE PIG?! So pig is now I am assuming alone?!?! pic.twitter.com/q2sAH5oVUU — Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) June 6, 2018

But Sawyer was quick to let her followers know the pig’s keeper came back!

HAVE NO FEAR! The man returned to the pig's aid! #PigOn35E pic.twitter.com/NKBVHpBFap — Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) June 6, 2018

Her next couple of tweets described the scene and what Sawyer perceived was going through the pig’s mind.

For those concerned… (Aka me) The pig has NOT tried to flee the area. He/She seems pretty content with their new friend by the guardrail #PigOn35E pic.twitter.com/GkRT7FprLm — Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) June 6, 2018

I love that the man standing guard over the pig keeps bending down to pet and comfort it. ❤ ❤ ❤#PigOn35E pic.twitter.com/1yiHoRLeVJ — Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) June 6, 2018

And for those concerned with not only the pig’s well-being, but that of his good natured friend…

Update for those following #PigOn35E

–

STILL NO HELP FOR PIG OR THE MAN STANDING GUARD OVER THE PIG!! The man is obviously sweating! #Texas He's been pacing around, constantly wiping what I assume is sweat from his forehead #HelpHim #HelpThePig pic.twitter.com/G5qYoNwhLL — Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) June 6, 2018

The man standing guard by the pig is on the phone again. Seriously, I'm about to call animal control for this poor fellow. He has now been with the pig at least 30 minutes. pic.twitter.com/pdgSIrRS94 — Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) June 6, 2018

Finally a rescue team arrived.

UPDATE!!!! #PigOn35E RESCUE TEAM IS HERE!!! Man walking up to pig now to hopefully rescue him!! pic.twitter.com/i1vwY2I45j — Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) June 6, 2018

Original man is back along with man in yellow vest and two other men. I'm calling this the #RescueSquad #PigOn35E pic.twitter.com/qXg8zBUwNQ — Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) June 6, 2018

They are all staring at the pig… Which obviously confirms my original though… THIS. IS. A. LARGE. PIG. #PigOn35E pic.twitter.com/kmwA9Epbzi — Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) June 6, 2018

A vehicle has now pulled up to the scene.. Honestly, everyone looks confused. LOL#PigOn35E pic.twitter.com/uBPEGp9H0e — Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) June 6, 2018

Sawyer tweeted a nice jab at Dallas for it taking so long to get a rescue team out.

TBH: If this happened in Fort Worth… the pig would have already been corralled into a trailer….. Come. On. Dallas. #ThisIsTexas #PigOn35E Disclaimer… I was born & raised in The Fort pic.twitter.com/rofV5xnRVy — Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) June 6, 2018

SEND IN THE TROOPS!!

A Police SUV has arrived on the scene, no word if this will be helpful. #PigOn35E pic.twitter.com/jZQEl2T5tj — Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) June 6, 2018

The CBS 11 Chopper finally made it out to help document the drama.

UPDATE: @CBSDFW Chopper 11 is almost above the scene. Will be tweeting MUCH better pics soon! pic.twitter.com/alkI6zR0qN — Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) June 6, 2018

The eventual update was a happy one from Sawyer, with more insight into the pig’s (hog’s?) massive size.

UPDATE!!! Pig wranglers are here!!! CONFIRMED!!! IT IS A LARGE PIG!!! #PigOn35E pic.twitter.com/ROl6SQyk50 — Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) June 6, 2018

More truth followed from the savvy journalist.

Again. For size reference this is the bed of an F-350 truck. This. Pig. Is. LARGE. #PigOn35E pic.twitter.com/7S4kFPjLWM — Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) June 6, 2018

40 ropes later…. #exaggeration

The pig is FINALLY secured in the truck #PigOn35E pic.twitter.com/9hcpChMcoH — Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) June 6, 2018

Perspective… the pig probably thought he/she was in a glorious field…. little did he/she know they it was between 35E and 635/LBJ #PigOn35E pic.twitter.com/9a0FssJZSG — Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) June 6, 2018

Then, almost as quickly as the situation escalated, after little more than an hour it was over.

Here’s a Facebook Live video of the pig’s eventual capture. Enjoy!