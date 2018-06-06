NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – Lucas Warren was named the newest poster baby for Gerber baby food earlier this year, now he’s in the spotlight again for taking an adorable photo with the original Gerber baby. The picture shows Ann Turner Cook embracing baby Lucas — with the duo going for big smiles.

Cook’s grandson, Chris Collin, shared the image over the weekend, racking over 56,000 likes on Twitter and quickly going viral. It was also featured on Gerber’s Instagram account.

My grandmother was the Gerber baby. It was a funny bit of trivia, never made her rich or got us free strained peas or anything. But last week she got to meet the company's newest spokesbaby, named Lucas. Pretty pretttty cute. pic.twitter.com/u7ddWaM1Ed — Chris Colin (@chriscolin3000) June 4, 2018

“My grandmother was the Gerber baby,” he tweeted. “It was a funny bit of trivia, never made her rich or got us free strained peas or anything. But last week she got to meet the company’s newest spokesbaby, named Lucas. Pretty pretttty cute.”

