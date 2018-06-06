  • CBS 11On Air

Filed Under:Hickory Creek Police Department, hot car, hot car demonstration, Local TV
Officer Lane of the Hickory Creek Police Department (Hickory Creek Police Dept.)

HICKORY CREEK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas police officer had a minor headache but was otherwise fine after putting himself at risk on Wednesday by spending an extended amount of time in a hot car.

Check out the final minute of Hickory Creek Police Officer Lane’s experience.

Officer Lane spent 45 minutes in a hot vehicle to show the dangers and explain how the extreme heat can kill.

“Oh my gosh, my head is just pounding right now. Seeing purples and pinks,” he said just before stepping out of the vehicle.

When he finally got our of the vehicle, the temperature inside was 111 degrees.

Hickory Creek is about 30 miles northwest of Dallas.

