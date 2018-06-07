DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – There’s a lot more than jets taking off near Dallas Love Field.

Just west of the airport on Mockingbird at Maple, a Starbucks, Chipotle and Schlotsky’s are among the new restaurants going up.

The combined Aloft and Element Hotel opened just over a year ago, and another hotel and high rise offices are planned nearby.

And the Jefferson West Love, a new 366-unit apartment complex that will be completed in October, is days away from welcoming the first residents.

It’s all part of the West Love Development.

Matt Brendel, Senior Vice-President & Regional Development Partner for JPI, which is building the apartments, says there’s been a lot of interest ever since they opened a pre-leasing trailer a few weeks ago. “About ten percent of our property has already been pre-leased.”

Brendel says the apartments are in an ideal spot because they’re so close to the airport and the medical district.

“We’ve had enough interest and there’s enough demand in this area of town that we’re starting construction on phase two within the next week or two.”

There’s also new development just east of Love Field too.

Earlier this week, car dealer and entrepreneur Randall Reed took the wraps off his new 25-acre, $140 million “auto-tainment” project along Lemmon Avenue at Lovers Lane, south of Mockingbird.

Reed says, “Our vision here is to build the world’s largest Lincoln dealership and the number one Lincoln dealership.”

The dealership will be called Planet Lincoln Dallas, and will be located where the Legend Airlines terminal once stood.

Once completed in the summer of 2019, the Lincoln franchise will move from Reed’s Park Cities Ford Lincoln.

The Ford dealership will remain at Inwood Road.

Reed also says “There will be a hotel and restaurants, the aviation side, there will be a hangar, a 500,000 square foot hangar. They’re retrofitting the entire Braniff center.”

Joni Markham, the General Manager at the All-American Pet Resort Dallas, has watched the new developments being built from their shop at Denton Drive and Mockingbird. “It’s just exploding.”

She says they are celebrating ten years at their location, and are certain the new apartments will boost their business. “All of those puppy parents over there are going to be in the vicinity, we’re going to be more visible. In general, it’s great for Dallas.”

Just about every building between Denton Drive and Maple Avenue has a for-sale sign on it.

The owner of the pet resort says a developer approaches him with a new offer to buy his building about every six weeks.

He says he’s not interested in selling.