DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The suicide of famed TV Chef and food critique Anthony Bourdain is something those who knew him say they still can’t understand.

Acclaimed Dallas chef and owner of Knife Steakhouse, John Tesar sat down with CBS11 for a candid one-on-one interview on Friday to talk about his friend’s death.

Tesar and Bourdain’s friendship goes back to the 80’s when the two were coming up as line cooks.

Tesar fought back tears saying, “I’m sorry he’s gone and I don’t know why.”

Throughout the three decades of their friendship Tesar became a top-notch restauranteur while Bourdain’s image and likeness exploded through his writing and TV shows.

“He had a unifying force a charisma through an avant-garde voice and way of doing things that was bringing everything and everyone together,” said Tesar.

Which is why he is so dumbfounded that Bourdain would take his own life.

It was widely known that Bourdain battled addiction earlier in his life, but according to Tesar everything lately was seemingly great in Bourdain’s life.

“That’s the loss of a family member, and that’s kind of love and to have that pain to want to take your own life is still something I can’t wrap my hands around.”

Tesar said what bothers him the most about his friends death is that could have been prevented.

“Why he didn’t ask for help from people that really loved him will always just perplexed me,” said Tesar.