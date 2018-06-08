  • CBS 11On Air

By Ken Molestina
Filed Under:Anthony Bourdain, Dallas chef, John Tesar, Knife Steakhouse, Local TV, suicide, TV chef

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The suicide of famed TV Chef and food critique Anthony Bourdain is something those who knew him say they still can’t understand.

Acclaimed Dallas chef and owner of Knife Steakhouse, John Tesar sat down with CBS11 for a candid one-on-one interview on Friday to talk about his friend’s death.

screen shot 2018 06 08 at 6 08 30 pm Dallas Chef On Bourdain Suicide: I Cant Wrap My Hands Around It

John Tesar – Dallas chef (CBS11)

Tesar and Bourdain’s friendship goes back to the 80’s when the two were coming up as line cooks.

Tesar fought back tears saying, “I’m sorry he’s gone and I don’t know why.”

Throughout the three decades of their friendship Tesar became a top-notch restauranteur while Bourdain’s image and likeness exploded through his writing and TV shows.

“He had a unifying force a charisma through an avant-garde voice and way of doing things that was bringing everything and everyone together,” said Tesar.

Which is why he is so dumbfounded that Bourdain would take his own life.

gettyimages 845467206 Dallas Chef On Bourdain Suicide: I Cant Wrap My Hands Around It

Anthony Bourdain attends the 2017 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 9, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

It was widely known that Bourdain battled addiction earlier in his life, but according to Tesar everything lately was seemingly great in Bourdain’s life.

“That’s the loss of a family member, and that’s kind of love and to have that pain to want to take your own life is still something I can’t wrap my hands around.”

Tesar said what bothers him the most about his friends death is that could have been prevented.

“Why he didn’t ask for help from people that really loved him will always just perplexed me,” said Tesar.

