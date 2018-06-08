Filed Under:Air Force, Devin Patrick Kelley, federal government, Holcombe family, John Holcombe, lawsuit, Local TV, Sutherland Springs, Sutherland Springs Baptist Church, Texas Church Shooting

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The family that lost nine loved ones in the Sutherland Springs Baptist Church shooting last November blames the federal government for the mass shooting that killed 26 people.

The Holcombe family says it will sue the federal government for damages.

sutherland springs crosses Family That Lost 9 In Sutherland Springs Mass Shooting Suing Government

Man prays at memorial in Sutherland Springs. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

In court documents they claim, “While the shooter pulled the trigger… it was failures of the United States Air Force and others that allowed the shooter to purchase, own and/or possess… the semiautomatic rifle, ammunition and body armor he used in the shooting spree.”

The Air Force did not report Devin Patrick Kelley‘s history of violence, mental illness and dishonorable discharge.

The Holcombs say that would have put him in the FBI’s criminal database and kept him from owning guns.

Church member and survivor John Holcombe had invited the public to attend the November 15 funeral of his pregnant wife, Crystal, 36, and three of her children from a previous marriage, Greg Hill, 13, Emily Hill, 11, and Megan Hill, 9; his parents, 60-year-old Bryan and Karla Holcombe, 58; a brother, 36-year-old Marc Holcombe, and Marc’s 18-month-old daughter, Noah.

gettyimages 874607908 Family That Lost 9 In Sutherland Springs Mass Shooting Suing Government

People wait to enter the memorial service held at the Floresville Events Center on November 15, 2017 in Floresville, Texas for the nine members of the Holcombe family killed in the Sutherland Springs church shooting. 26 people were killed and 20 others wounded when Devin Patrick Kelley opened fire during Sunday service at the church on November 5th. (Photo by Erich Schlegel/Getty Images)

Fire marshals had to turn hundreds more people away from the services at an events center in Floresville, Texas, about 12 miles from the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, where the Nov. 5 shooting occurred.

 

