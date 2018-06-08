  • CBS 11On Air

HOUSTON (AP) — The city of Houston has released a Hurricane Harvey recovery draft proposal on how to spend more than $1.1 billion in government funds meant for housing.

A city statement says public comment will be accepted through June 21 on use of block grants following Harvey, which hit South Texas last August.

The top of a fire hydrant sticks out of floodwaters in front of a home on September 7, 2017 in Richwood, Texas. (credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Heavy rain blamed on Harvey swamped parts of Houston and forced thousands of people from their residences. Experts say about 29 percent of Houston’s population likely had flood damage to their homes.

The proposal released Thursday would earmark $600 million for fixing or building single-family homes. Another $375 million would pay to repair or construct apartments.

The draft goes to the Houston City Council on June 27. The plan still needs U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development approval.

