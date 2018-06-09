Filed Under:Bob Eden Park, euless police, Offensive Contact, suspicious person
Euless police (Euless PD/Facebook)

EULESS (CBSDFW.COM) – Euless police are warning the community of a suspicious person involved in four incidents at a park.

Police say they have responded to four incidents of “offensive contact” involving a man at Bob Eden Park over the last two weeks. The area is near Midcities and North Industrial.

Police describe the person as a white male between 25 and 35 years old and about six-feet tall with a slender build. He has very short black hair and a medium-growth beard. He has been seen wearing construction boots and long-sleeved hoodies. His vehicle is described as a newer-model white pickup truck.

Police reminded the people who visit the park to be aware of their surroundings and to walk with a friend if possible. Anyone who witnesses suspicious behavior is asked to call 911.

