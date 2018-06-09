PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – Suicide can affect all walks of life, but the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has statistics that show it affects veterans in particular.

Jacob Schick knows this firsthand. The third-generation combat Marine had his own struggle with suicide.

It happened after Schick was badly injured in Iraq in 2004. He was driving a Humvee when he hit by an IED. His right leg had to be amputated below the knee, his left pinky was blown off and his arm was injured.

“I was in the hospital for 18 months,” Schick said. “I had 46 operations and 23 blood transfusions and when I got out of the hospital I was a full fledged addict.”

Schick said he was self-medicating and thoughts of suicide started to creep in. At the time, he felt like he couldn’t talk about it.

“Society has conditioned us to think that we’re different and we don’t belong if we’re struggling mentally,” he said.

Schick said when you remove the stigma from suicide, change happens.

“Until I was willing to put myself way out there and just open up my chest and spill my soul in front of everybody nothing changed,” Schick said.

The VA has reported on average 22 veterans die by suicide every day. It was this staggering statistic that led to 22KILL’s creation. Schick, the nonprofit organization’s CEO, said they offer resources to help suffering veterans.

“We have to change the stigma of this whole thing,” Schick said.

Their latest endeavor is partnering with Plano fitness studio Body Machine Fitness for a fundraising campaign.The #BMFx22KILL Challenge runs through June 22. It features classes that incorporate military workouts. BMF will donate $22 per member participant in each 22KILL Challenge Day class.

“You can tell they love it,” Body Machine Fitness Founder and CEO Jeremy Soder said. “They literally come out like different people. They’re energetic, they’re bright, they’re happy.”

“We do believe wholeheartedly that fitness and being active is 100 percent a way to help,” Schick said.

Schick said he doesn’t know the answer to ending veteran suicides but believes a balance of spirit, mind and body helps.

To learn more about the #BMFx22KILL Challenge, click here: https://bodymachinefitness.com/22KILL