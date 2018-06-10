(CBSDFW.COM/CBSNEWS) – Follow along with the latest updates and a list of the winners for the 2018 Tony Awards.

Nathan Lane wins featured actor in a play for “Angels in America”

8:57 p.m.: Groban and Bareilles returned to the stage in matching gold outfits and sang to the tune of Sia’s “Chandelier.” The two complained about the schedule of being on Broadway.

“Who in their right minds would schedule the plays to be twice in a day?” they sang together.

“I’ve gotta sing this thing eight times a week,” sang Bareilles. “Sing it eight times a week. I’m holding on for dear life.”

“Someone check on my kids and my wife,” sang Groban.

Katharine McPhee and Eric Bergen presented the award for best book of a musical, which went to Itamar Moses for “The Band’s Visit.” Moses said that though he thanked all of his colleagues for their help, he was looking forward to keeping the award in his home.

Billy Joel presents a Tony to Bruce Springsteen

8:42 p.m.: Billy Joel took the stage to present a Special Tony Award to Bruce Springsteen.

“It’s been one of the most exciting things that I have ever experienced,” said Springsteen, who currently stars in “Springsteen on Broadway.”

Tituss Burgess then presented best featured actress in a musical.

“To present best featured actress in a musical, a category in which I have been snubbed many times, is both painful and courageous on my part, to say the least,” he joked.

The award went to Lindsay Mendez for her role in “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel.” Mendez said when she started her career on Broadway, she was told to change her name to Matthews. She thanked the community for celebrating diversity and told the audience to be their true selves.

Groban and Bareilles introduced a performance by the cast of “SpongeBob Squarepants: The Musical.”

Amy Schumer presents “My Fair Lady”

8:30 p.m.: Amy Schumer presented a performance by the cast of “My Fair Lady.” Schumer made jabs at the character, Henry Higgins.

“The first nominee for best revival of a musical is of ‘Pygmalion,’ a comedy about class and sexism,” she said as the audience laughed. Schumer referred to Henry Higgins as a “man-splaining expert on dialects.” But she complimented the protagonist, Eliza Doolittle, and said, “This interpretation celebrates Eliza’s growing self-confidence and highlights equal rights for women.”

The cast sang “I Could Have Danced All Night” and “Get Me to the Church on Time.”

Laurie Metcalf wins best actress in a featured role in a play for “Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women”

8:26 p.m.: Nick Scandalios won the Isabelle Stevenson Award, which is given to an individual who has committed significant time to a humanitarian or charitable organization.

Bareilles and Groban talked about while some fans might know them from Broadway, some might know them from their songs on the radio.

“Or at a Starbucks. Or in a hotel elevator,” said Bareilles, glumly.

“Or in a movie starring Kate Hudson,” responded Groban.

“Or in your mom’s RAV4,” said Bareilles.

Bareilles and Groban then talked about how they’ve loved theater since they were children, and showed off throwback photos from their theater nerd pasts, including Groban as a young boy playing Mr. Mistoffelees.

The two warned audience members to keep their speeches too short, or else the angel from “Angels in America” would come get them, as the angel whooshed across the stage.

Carey Mulligan took the stage to point out that this past Broadway season was the most well-attended season ever before presenting the award for best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play. The award went to Laurie Metcalf for “Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women.” She thanked her cast mates and director Joe Mantello.

8:15 p.m.: Tina Fey introduced a performance of “Where Do You Belong?” by the cast of “Mean Girls.” The comedian and writer pointed out that though she’s been part of many projects, only one has paid for her boat — and that is the movie “Mean Girls.”

The cast of “Mean Girls” danced with trays and cycled through the different cliques of their high school in their cafeteria.

Andrew Garfield wins best actor in a play for “Angels in America”

8:11 p.m.: Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban opened the show on adjacent pianos and sing, “So it begins, these are the Tonys, a theater tournament, find out who wins, who gets to go home with that sang ornament. We are your hosts, and we’re perfectly suited to be because — did you know, neither one of us has ever won anything?”

Groban paused the song and asked, “That can’t be right, Sara, no Grammys for you?”

“No, nothing, nothing,” responded Bareilles.

“Lest you forget: About 90 percent of us leave empty-handed tonight,” they reminded the audience.

The backdrop opened to reveal an orchestra, and Groban and Bareilles informed their audience that their opening number was an ode to Tony losers.

“This one’s for the loser inside of you,” they sang. They continued, “The lack of top honor won’t make you a goner, it might even make you a host.”

The two then listed famous shows that have never won a Tony and were later joined by ensemble members by all of the night’s nominated musicals, in costume.

Bareilles and Groban introduced Kerry Washington to the stage. Washington is joining the cast of “American Son” in October. Washington presented the award for best actor in a play, which went to Andrew Garfield for his role in “Angels in America.”

“The most important thing we remember right now is the sanctity of the human spirit,” Garfield said. He said he felt honored to play Prior Walter and talked about the spirit of the LGBTQ community: “It is a spirit that says no to oppression. It is a spirit that says no to bigotry, no to exclusion.” Garfield said he felt it was his life’s privilege to play Walter.

“Let’s just bake a cake for everyone who wants a cake to be baked,” he said as he closed off his speech.