WHITE SETTLEMENT (CBSDFW.COM) – After a suicide in Fort Worth on Monday, police responded to the victim’s home in White Settlement and started to suspect that there could be an explosive device inside. This has led to an investigation involving the bomb squad that is still underway at this hour.

The incident initially started at around 6:00 a.m. when a man jumped to his death from an elevated ramp at the intersection of Interstate-30 and West Loop 820 in Fort Worth. According to MedStar officials, the man died at the scene. Police closed the eastbound lanes of the interstate to investigate the situation.

Authorities then stopped by the man’s home, located in the 300 block of Hallvale Drive in White Settlement, less than three miles away from the scene of the man’s death. The response included officials with both the Fort Worth Police Department and White Settlement Police Department.

When officers arrived at the home, they detected a strong smell of gas and some suspicious wires, stated to Det. Michelle Lenoir with the White Settlement Police Department. Due of this discovery, the Fort Worth Fire Department’s Bomb Squad was called to the home, and an investigation is still taking place.

An official with the Fort Worth Fire Department said that the investigation is moving very slowly out of caution, because of the nature of the possible threat. The deceased man’s name has not been released, but officials said that he has a military background.

Traffic near the home has been shut down and one nearby home has been evacuated.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBSDFW.COM and refresh this page often for the latest updates.

