DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It wasn’t the typical day or setting for a wedding.

But a special ceremony Monday afternoon in Dallas wasn’t for a typical couple.

A man who heals hearts gave his away in marriage on Monday

Michael Crayton dressed up for work on his day off from Methodist Dallas Medical Center.

A day he thought would never come.

“I have had three heart attacks and I’ve had seven stents. Look at me. If I can make it you can make it,” said Crayton, a cardiology staff nurse.

Crayton has survived three heart attacks including one seven years ago, the same year his wife of 28 years died.

“I had actually given up on my personal life and I’ve given up on a lot of things and feelings and any hope of having any kind of happiness again,” he said.

The small hospital chapel provided the perfect setting for Crayton to show his coworkers and the world that you can find love and happiness again.

“It’s just amazing how she’s healed my heart and made me feel whole again,” said Crayton of his new wife Tracie Lopez who he met in San Francisco two years ago.

The couple didn’t leave their hearts there as the song suggests. They brought them back to Texas where the two have since been inseparable.

“It’s awesome,” said Lopez. “He’s my best friend. I love Texas.”

“The saying is two hearts beating as one. That’s Tracy and mine,” said Crayton.

For a nurse who helps patients repair ailing hearts, and had his own operated on three times here, it’s only fitting that Crayton chose the hospital’s chapel for the best treatment a heart can get.