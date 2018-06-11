FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A accident involving a Fort Worth Fire Department fire engine has left the vehicle overturned at an intersection.

The crash shutdown the intersection at Handley Ederville Road & Randol Mill Road.

Overhead from Chopper 11, the fire truck could be seen on its side and a black full-sized pickup sat with its roof crushed, off into a grassy area on the side of the road several feet away.

Sources tell CBS 11 News that the male driver of the pickup had to be removed from the vehicle and was loaded onto a stretcher and taken to a local hospital. A firefighter was also transported by ambulance to the hospital.

In all, officials with MedStar EMS say five people were injured, one of them seriously.

The cause of the accident is still being investigated. Traffic around the intersection, near East Loop 820, is be rerouted.