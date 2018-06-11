SINGAPORE (CBS NEWS) – President Trump and Kim Jong Un have met for the first time in Singapore, shaking hands against the backdrop of U.S. and North Korean flags level and side-by-side.

Mr. Trump said he thinks it will be a “terrific relationship,” and Kim, through a translator, said North Korea had to overcome a number of “obstacles” to get to this moment.

The stakes are high — the U.S. seeks nothing less than the complete and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, and Kim wants to see the sanctions on the North eased.

Mr. Trump and Kim are participating in a one-on-one meeting, with translators only, followed by an expanded meeting including their top advisers and a working lunch. According to the White House, the discussions between the U.S. and North Korea are “ongoing and have moved more quickly than expected.”

The White House says that the United States’ delegation at the larger meeting will include Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, White House chief of staff John Kelly, and National Security Adviser John Bolton.

