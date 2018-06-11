  • CBS 11On Air

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says his top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, has suffered a heart attack.

Trump tweeted just minutes before his historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that Kudlow is being treated at Walter Reed Medical Center.

Kudlow joined Trump last week in Canada for the G-7 meeting of world leaders.

gettyimages 969205934 e1528770931229 Trump Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow Suffers Heart Attack

Larry Kudlow, Director and Assistant to U.S. President Donald Trump for Economic Policy, conducts a press briefing on the G7 Summit in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, on Wednesday, June 6, 2018. (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Trump tweets that, “Our Great Larry Kudlow, who has been working so hard on trade and the economy, has just suffered a heart attack.”

Kudlow is the director of the National Economic Council.

