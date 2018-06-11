WASHINGTON, DC (CBS Local) – More than 3,000 pounds of frozen breaded chicken products are being recalled because there might be plastic in the breading.

Tyson Foods has issued a recall for about 3,120 pounds of “Uncooked, Breaded, Original Chicken Tenderloins” that were produced on May 17. The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) says the chicken may be contaminated with blue and clear soft plastic.

The FSIS says the chicken was shipped to food service establishments nationwide in 12-pound boxes and was not sold in retail stores.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported in connection to this recall.

For more information, visit fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

[H/T CBS Pittsburgh]