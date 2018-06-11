BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Burleson Police said a road rage incident that started near Alta Mesa in Southwest Fort Worth eventually ended in front of the Burleson Police Department around 2:00 p.m. Monday.

Police said they first got a 911 call from someone who said they were in a vehicle being chased by another vehicle while being shot at.

The caller said they were on their way to the Burleson Police Department and when they got there, police said the passenger had been shot.

Investigators are still sorting through where the shots were fired, however no shots were exchanged in front of the Burleson Police Department.