DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A capital murder warrant has been obtained for Moises Martinez, 37, for the murders of two people found inside the trunk of a car.

Dallas Police said on May 15 around 11:45 a.m., city employees at Pueblo Park in the 500 block of Pueblo Street discovered a late model black Cadillac ATS.

Police said they noticed something that “led them to believe that a crime may have occurred.”

Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived on scene first and found two deceased individuals inside the trunk.

Homicide xetectives were notified and began working the case as a double murder.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect, Martinez, is encouraged to contact Detective Sayers, #7157 at 214-283-4849 or scott.sayers@dallascityhall.com.