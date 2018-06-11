WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The city of Weatherford is in mourning after one of their firefighters, Richard “Andy” Loller, died over the weekend while helping fight a wildfire in West Texas near the Fort Davis mountains.

Weatherford Assistant Fire Chief Johnathan Peacock said the 42-year-old Loller was one of two Weatherford firefighters deployed as part of a task force that was helping fight the wildfires.

He said Loller, a 13-year veteran of the fire service, suffered a medical emergency while on the side of the mountain where he was actively conducting firefighting operations.

Chief Peacock said he was taken off the mountain and died while en route to an Odessa area hospital on Sunday.

“This community has lost a very valuable family member and someone who has selflessly dedicated himself to this city, and to this county,” said Chief Peacock.

On Monday, Loller’s body was escorted from Odessa back to Weatherford where the city held a somber homecoming.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy and determine an official cause of death.

“He loved the fire service and he always gave it his all,” said Chief Peacock. “He will be sorely missed.”

Loller leaves behind a wife and two children.