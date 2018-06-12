FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Modern Museum of Fort Worth set an opening day record Sunday with the new exhibit, Takashi Murakam: The Octopus Eats It’s Own Leg.

Nearly 3,000 people came out to see it.

The exhibit include dozens of Murakami pieces including some of his newer and most iconic works which have been widely acclaimed in pop culture.

Murakami uses plenty of color and whimsical depictions of cartoons and characters to depict Japanese folklore and history.

In popular culture, Murakami is known for his collaborations with hip hop artist like Kanye West, designers like Louis Vuitton and shoe brand Vans.

“He was one of the few artist there really aren’t many who straddle the line between fine art and commerce,” said Senior Curator Andrea Karnes.

Paul Bueno and his family came to Fort Worth from California to see the exhibit.

“We missed our flight. So we ended up renting a car and it took us about 24 hours of non-stop driving to be here,” said Bueno. “We’re big fans of comics and anime, and he just kind of speaks to the new generation.”

Before coming to Fort Worth, the exhibit was in Chicago and Vancouver.

It will be at the Modern Museum until September 16.