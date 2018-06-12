  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PM48 Hours: NCIS
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:4-alarm Fire, Apartment Fire, Dallas Fire Rescue, Oak Cliff
Three-alarm apartment fire in Oak Cliff. (Credit: Undra Johnson)

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Crews with Dallas Fire-Rescue are working on a four-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Oak Cliff. Officials say the fire is “mostly” under control.

Crews responded to the fire just after 6:45 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 800 block of North Ewing Avenue.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw flames coming from a group of buildings. The fire soon grew to a four-alarm response as efforts required further assistance.

Fire officials say the fire is “mostly” under control with about 100 firefighters still at the scene.

According to reports at the scene, the fire caused a partial roof collapse of one of the buildings and that electricity was cut from several surrounding buildings. Police at the scene say the building where the fire started had been vacant for several months and that there were no residents inside.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s