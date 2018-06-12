DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Crews with Dallas Fire-Rescue are working on a four-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Oak Cliff. Officials say the fire is “mostly” under control.

Crews responded to the fire just after 6:45 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 800 block of North Ewing Avenue.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw flames coming from a group of buildings. The fire soon grew to a four-alarm response as efforts required further assistance.

Fire officials say the fire is “mostly” under control with about 100 firefighters still at the scene.

According to reports at the scene, the fire caused a partial roof collapse of one of the buildings and that electricity was cut from several surrounding buildings. Police at the scene say the building where the fire started had been vacant for several months and that there were no residents inside.

Fire at Oak Cliff apartment building partially collapses roof. Electricity has now been cut to several buildings in the area and #Oncor crews are arriving at the scene. #Dallas #fire @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/6Dnt3CZhpT — MaryAnn Martinez (@maryanncbs11) June 13, 2018