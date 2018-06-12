  • CBS 11On Air

MILFORD, Del. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The saying goes that the road to hell is paved with good intentions, but what if the road was paved with pizza?

National delivery-based pizza chain Domino’s is aiming to make commutes around the country a little less hellish, by helping to repair potholes.

screen shot 2018 06 12 at 7 40 24 pm Dominos Not Only Fixing Pizza, But Potholes

Domino’s fills potholes (CBS)

The company’s “Paving for Pizza” program has launched in four test cities including one in North Texas: Bartonville, Texas in Denton County; Athens, Georgia; Burbank, California and Milford, Delaware.

Milford’s public works director, Mark Whitfield, says an abnormally harsh winter left the city with more potholes than usual. Milford received a $5,000 grant, which covered the repair of 40 potholes.

The city used their own crews, who stenciled Domino’s logo and “Oh, yes we did” on the first few repairs.

Domino’s is soliciting nominations for more cities.

