PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are searching for a suspect who they say stole a white pickup truck from a Plano landscaping business Tuesday morning.

A chase began after police spotted the vehicle in McKinney. The suspect drove south on Highway 75 to Dallas and eventually parked the truck in a parking garage and headed into an apartment complex.

chopper Suspect Eludes Police After Stealing Vehicle In Plano

Image from Chopper 11 shows a suspect who police say stole a vehicle in Plano and led them on a chase. (Chopper 11)

Chopper 11 was over the entire 45-minute chase. The suspect could be seen weaving in and out of traffic, jumping curbs and even driving on the wrong side of traffic — just barely missing other drivers.

After leaving the the pickup truck in a parking garage near Walnut Hill, he got out and started running. He was seen hopping a fence at the Lakeside at Northpark apartments. He appeared to be carrying a black bag and wearing gloves.

Police say the suspect headed into a wooded area near the apartments. They looked for him for two hours before calling off the search.

The suspect has not been caught.

As the investigation continues, police say the next thing they’ll be doing is checking the pickup truck for fingerprints.

