(credit: Naperville Police Department)

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A police sergeant is being honored for his quick actions in rescuing a young child from a busy roadway in suburban Chicago.

The Naperville Police Department posted dashcam video of last month’s rescue by Sgt. Anthony Mannino on its Facebook page.

kid on freeway 1 Video Shows Police Sergeant Rescuing Child From Busy Roadway

(credit: Naperville Police Department)

The department’s post says the child “escaped his mother’s watchful eye” and wandered along Route 59 as cars, trucks and 18-wheelers whizzed by.

Mannino, who was on patrol, stopped his police car to block a lane of traffic, ran after the child and scooped him up, telling him “you’re OK.”

kid on freeway 2 Video Shows Police Sergeant Rescuing Child From Busy Roadway

(credit: Naperville Police Department)

The child wasn’t injured. Police say he lived nearby and he was quickly reunited with his mother. No charges were sought in the case.

The police department says Mannino last week received its lifesaving award for his efforts.

