DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department announced Wednesday the arrest of Sergeant Latasha Moore for gambling promotion, a Class A misdemeanor.

Sgt. Moore was arrested Tuesday officers from the Dallas Police Department’s Public Integrity Unit.

Sgt. Moore has been with the department since April 2008 and was assigned to the South Central Patrol Division.

She has been placed on administrative leave during the ongoing criminal and administrative investigations.

Dallas Police released no other details on this case.

