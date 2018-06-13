  • CBS 11On Air

Bartolo Colon, Baseball, Los Angeles Dodgers, MLB, Texas Rangers

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Bartolo Colon recorded his 2,500th career strikeout against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 45-year-old right-hander retired second baseman Max Muncy in the first inning on Tuesday night.

That made Colon the 34th pitcher in history to reach the 2,500th plateau, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

Bartolo Colon

Bartolo Colon of the Texas Rangers pitches to the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Dodger Stadium on June 12, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (credit: Harry How/Getty Images)

He is tied with Hall of Famer Juan Marichal for most wins by a pitcher from the Dominican Republic with 243.

Now in his 21st major league season, Colon left the game in the fourth inning with the Rangers trailing 7-2. He gave up home runs to Joc Pederson, Muncy and Yasiel Puig.

