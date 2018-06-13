  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Food, food allergies, J Bar B Foods, Meat, Pork, Recalls, Sausage, USDA, Waelder

WAELDER (AP) – A company in Texas is recalling more than 205 tons of beef smoked sausage due to an ingredient issue.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said that the recall by J Bar B Foods of Waelder involves beef brisket smoked sausage. The problem, discovered Tuesday, prompted a recall of nearly 411,000 pounds of items with a pork casing not declared on the label.

Sausage Recall Label

(credit: U.S. Department of Agriculture)

Some consumers may suffer allergic reactions. No one has reported getting sick.

The ready-to-eat products were produced between June 21, 2016 and May 29, 2018. The 12-ounce items say “H-E-B Texas Heritage sausage smoked with natural hardwood beef brisket” and USDA number EST. 7066.

Sausage Recall Label

(credit: U.S. Department of Agriculture)

The meat was shipped to retailers in Texas.

Consumers should discard the recalled meat or return it to the place of purchase.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s