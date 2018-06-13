WAELDER (AP) – A company in Texas is recalling more than 205 tons of beef smoked sausage due to an ingredient issue.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said that the recall by J Bar B Foods of Waelder involves beef brisket smoked sausage. The problem, discovered Tuesday, prompted a recall of nearly 411,000 pounds of items with a pork casing not declared on the label.

Some consumers may suffer allergic reactions. No one has reported getting sick.

The ready-to-eat products were produced between June 21, 2016 and May 29, 2018. The 12-ounce items say “H-E-B Texas Heritage sausage smoked with natural hardwood beef brisket” and USDA number EST. 7066.

The meat was shipped to retailers in Texas.

Consumers should discard the recalled meat or return it to the place of purchase.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)