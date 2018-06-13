  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Doctors
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Alexandria Shooting, Attack on Congress, Baseball Field, GOP baseball team, Local TV, President Donald Trump, Rep. Joe Barton, Rep. Roger Williams, Shooting, Virginia

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A Republican congressman from Texas has asked President Donald Trump to attend the annual congressional baseball game Thursday night at Nationals Park.

Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin,who is coaching the Republican team, tells The Associated Press that, “I asked him to come, I guess it was last week, I was over at the Oval Office.” Asked how the president responded, Williams replied, “He said, ‘I’ll be there.'”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

gettyimages 695955974 Texas Congressman Asks Trump To Attend Annual Baseball Game

Baseballs are left behind by the dugout area at the Eugene Simpson Stadium Park where a shooting had happened June 14, 2017 in Alexandria, Virginia. (credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Thursday is the one-year anniversary of the shooting rampage at a GOP practice in which House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and others were wounded. Texas Congressman Joe Barton of Ennis was captain of the Republican team last year and was at practice with his son.

When asked last year what he did when he heard the shots Barton said, “Some of us were in the dugout. Some of us were on the ground. I was behind the dugout. My son Jack got under an SUV. He was very brave.”

gettyimages 695965660 Texas Congressman Asks Trump To Attend Annual Baseball Game

Rep. Joe Barton (R-TX) (L) and Rep. Patrick Meehan (R-PA), speak to the media about todays shooting at the Congressional baseball practice, on June 14, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (credit: Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Scalise sustained life-threatening injuries but returned to work last fall. He is expected to start at second base in the annual game.

Thursday is also Trump’s 72nd birthday.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s