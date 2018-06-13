WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A Republican congressman from Texas has asked President Donald Trump to attend the annual congressional baseball game Thursday night at Nationals Park.

Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin,who is coaching the Republican team, tells The Associated Press that, “I asked him to come, I guess it was last week, I was over at the Oval Office.” Asked how the president responded, Williams replied, “He said, ‘I’ll be there.'”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Thursday is the one-year anniversary of the shooting rampage at a GOP practice in which House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and others were wounded. Texas Congressman Joe Barton of Ennis was captain of the Republican team last year and was at practice with his son.

When asked last year what he did when he heard the shots Barton said, “Some of us were in the dugout. Some of us were on the ground. I was behind the dugout. My son Jack got under an SUV. He was very brave.”

Scalise sustained life-threatening injuries but returned to work last fall. He is expected to start at second base in the annual game.

Thursday is also Trump’s 72nd birthday.

