DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – During a visit to Dallas Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence spoke about this week’s historic summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

The Vice President addressed as many as 15,000 attendees at the Southern Baptist Convention at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

It was his second trip to Dallas in little more than a month after he and President Trump spoke before the NRA’s annual meeting here in May.

Mr. Pence said after Kim Jong Un committed to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, vigorous negotiations will come next.

While North Korea has made the promise for decades, the Vice President repeated what President Trump said. “Sanctions will remain in place until North Korea’s weapons are no longer a factor. We will not repeat the mistakes of the past.”

The Vice President said the U.S. has a lot of work ahead that will take resolve and courage. “Once again, we have a leader who stands without apology as a leader of the free world.”

Mr. Pence characterized the historic talks as “direct, honest, provocative, and productive.”

He said there have been some accomplishments already since the President’s tough talk against Kim last year: including the release of three American hostages, and that North Korea hasn’t test fired a missile in seven months.

The Vice President received a standing ovation when he mentioned one other commitment the President secured from Kim. “President Trump received a commitment from North Korea to recover and repatriate the remains of more than 5,000 American MIA’s who fell in the Korean War. We are finally going to bring our boys home.”

The Vice President asked attendees to pray for not only peace on the Korean peninsula, but worldwide.

He also requested people here pray for the U.S. which he said is divided.