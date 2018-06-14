  • CBS 11On Air

Bedford Police Department, Harwood Junior High School, Shannon Hathaway
Shannon Hathaway, 33, is all smiles despite allegations she slept with a 17-year-old student. (photo credit: Bedford Police Department)

BEDFORD (CBSDFW.COM) – A Harwood Junior High School counselor turned herself into Bedford police after allegations she engaged in an improper relationship with a former student.

In May, the Bedford Police Department became aware of allegations of a potential inappropriate relationship between school counselor Shannon Hathaway, 33, and a former student.

The Bedford Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division began an investigation to follow up on the report and notified the HEBISD administration of the allegations.

The police investigation revealed that a male student who was a student at Harwood Jr. High the previous school year (2016-2017), was allegedly involved in a physical relationship with Hathaway. At the time of the relationship, the student was in the ninth grade and was 17 years old.

After concluding the criminal investigation, an arrest warrant was obtained for Hathaway for the offense of Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student.

A lawyer representing Hathaway contacted the Department and arranged for her to surrender herself at the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Department.

