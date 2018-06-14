THE COLONY (CBSDFW.COM) – For the first time we are seeing dashcam video of a crash that injured two police officers in The Colony, as they were on their way to a call.

The crash happened two weeks ago on the State Highway 121 service road at Plano Parkway. The officers were responding to a burglary in progress call just before 10 p.m.

The video shows the police car traveling through an intersection and one officer giving instruction to another officer in training.

With lights and sirens on, the cruiser headed south on Plano Parkway. The squad car was crossing under the Sam Rayburn Tollway when it was struck by another car that failed to yield at the intersection. The video shows the impact of the crash and you can hear the officers yelling.

The violent smashup left the police car on its roof and briefly trapped the training officer inside.

Police say the crash is an important reminder to the public to always yield for lights and sirens. “All of a sudden ‘wham’ and the next thing you know you’re upside-down,” said Dave Fitzpatrick, a Sergeant with The Colony Police Department. “I just encourage everybody to follow the law and yield to the emergency vehicles, because they may be gong to a call that’s involving one of your relatives or friends.”

Both injured officers are now back at work, but not without a story to tell. The civilian driver was issued a citation for failure to yield.