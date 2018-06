GRANBURY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Hood County Sheriff’s Department says a 75-year-old woman turned herself in last Saturday for stealing $40,000 from her 94-year-old mother.

Authorities said Janit Thomas Smith turned herself in on a theft warrant.

The Hood County Sheriff’s Department said Smith stole the money from 2015 to 2018 while she was living with her mother and serving as her caretaker.

Smith is out of jail on bond.