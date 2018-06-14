  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:38th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Battalion, American POW, Army Pfc. Felipe A. Champion, Company K, Korea, Korean War, The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency
A memorial stone and wreath, for people who were killed during the Korean War between 1950 and 1953. (Photo by Jonathan Nicholson/NurPhoto) (Photo by NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

BROWNSVILLE (AP) — The remains of a Texas serviceman taken prisoner of war following a 1951 battle with Chinese forces in South Korea were identified and will be returned to his family.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency on Thursday announced the remains of Army Pfc. Felipe A. Champion of Brownsville will be buried June 21 in his hometown.

Champion was age 19 and with Company K, 3rd Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, when he was reported missing in action in February 1951. The U.S. determined Champion was a prisoner of war.

Another American POW, after being released, reported Champion died in custody at the Suan Bean Camp in 1951.

North Korea in 1992 returned 15 boxes of remains reportedly from where Champion was believed to have died. DNA evidence helped identify Champion last August.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s