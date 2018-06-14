A memorial stone and wreath, for people who were killed during the Korean War between 1950 and 1953. (Photo by Jonathan Nicholson/NurPhoto) (Photo by NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

BROWNSVILLE (AP) — The remains of a Texas serviceman taken prisoner of war following a 1951 battle with Chinese forces in South Korea were identified and will be returned to his family.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency on Thursday announced the remains of Army Pfc. Felipe A. Champion of Brownsville will be buried June 21 in his hometown.

Champion was age 19 and with Company K, 3rd Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, when he was reported missing in action in February 1951. The U.S. determined Champion was a prisoner of war.

Another American POW, after being released, reported Champion died in custody at the Suan Bean Camp in 1951.

North Korea in 1992 returned 15 boxes of remains reportedly from where Champion was believed to have died. DNA evidence helped identify Champion last August.