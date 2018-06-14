  • CBS 11On Air

By Ken Molestina
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Law enforcement officers from throughout Texas are showing off their athletic abilities and searching for bragging rights in Fort Worth for the next couple of days.

Fort Worth is hosting the 2018 Texas Police Games put on by the Texas Police Athletic Federation.

“This is basically camaraderie between police agencies throughout the state of Texas and even out of state,” said Barry Thornton, the TPAF President.

The games this year include basketball, softball, flag football and some more unconventional sports like dart throwing and billiards.

screen shot 2018 06 14 at 5 36 18 pm Local Law Enforcement Pumped For 2018 Texas Police Games

Texas Police Games (CBS11)

The event has been going on since 1974, and has been dubbed by some as the “Cop Olympics.”

“There are definitely bragging rights, we have MVPs. We also give out medals gold silver and bronze medals throughout,” said Thornton.

He said the mission of the games has always been the same.

“Just building positive relationships with other agencies and other individuals and also kids to have a memory and hopefully someday recruit them to become police officers.”

The games wrap up on Friday with flag football and dirt bike races.

