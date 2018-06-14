  • CBS 11On Air

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The Texas Rangers have optioned infielder Hanser Alberto to Triple-A Round Rock to clear a roster spot for left-hander Yohander Mendez to make his first big league start.

Alberto was sent down Thursday, a day off for the Rangers. Mendez will start Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at home against the Colorado Rockies.

Texas Rangers pitcher Yohander Mendez #65 poses for a photo during the Texas Rangers photo day on Feb. 22, 2017 at Surprise Stadium in Surprise Ariz. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Mendez is 0-6 with a 5.26 ERA in 10 starts for Round Rock. His 10 previous MLB appearances have all been in relief. He has appeared in only one game for the Rangers this year.

Struggling starter Matt Moore (1-5, 7.88) will go to the bullpen for now to work on his delivery.

The Rangers are currently 27-43 and in last place in the American League West division.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

 

